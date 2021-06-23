SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.41% of SL Green Realty worth $20,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLG shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.70.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.97. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

