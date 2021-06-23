SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.23

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.23 and last traded at $25.08, with a volume of 37109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.72.

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.04. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 6.14.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

