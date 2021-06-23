Small Love Potion (SLP) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $52.13 million and $17.62 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00053880 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00020337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.85 or 0.00610875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00078102 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00039551 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 404,090,637 coins. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

