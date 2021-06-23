SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) COO Sells $329,700.00 in Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $329,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jack A. Pacheco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Jack A. Pacheco sold 373 shares of SMART Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $20,772.37.

Shares of SGH traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.71. The company had a trading volume of 238,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,339. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 69.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.79.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. SMART Global had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 1,531.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 386,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 362,868 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 636,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 17,747 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

