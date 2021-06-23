Smart Metering Systems’ (SMS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 878 ($11.47) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.50% from the company’s current price.

LON SMS traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 865 ($11.30). The company had a trading volume of 101,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of £976.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08. Smart Metering Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 914 ($11.94). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 843.44.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

