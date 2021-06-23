SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV) Trading 0.3% Higher

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.76 and last traded at $18.69. 362 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.