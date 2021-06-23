SmartKey (SKEY) Achieves Market Cap of $33.24 Million

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 23rd. During the last seven days, SmartKey has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One SmartKey coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000551 BTC on major exchanges. SmartKey has a total market capitalization of $33.24 million and $1.51 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00053652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $201.50 or 0.00606838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00078112 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00039378 BTC.

SmartKey Coin Profile

SKEY is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform . SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

SmartKey Coin Trading

