SmartMesh Reaches One Day Volume of $169,506.00 (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One SmartMesh coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartMesh has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $169,506.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SmartMesh has traded 37.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SmartMesh Coin Profile

SmartMesh is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

