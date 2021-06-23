SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded 35.6% lower against the dollar. SmileyCoin has a market capitalization of $636,908.54 and approximately $117.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 46.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin (CRYPTO:SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

