Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report issued on Monday, June 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.69. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 62.71%. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SWBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,808,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,906,000 after purchasing an additional 79,646 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,645,000 after buying an additional 54,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after buying an additional 88,928 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after buying an additional 305,761 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after buying an additional 66,280 shares during the period. 56.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

