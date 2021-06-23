Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stock Price Down 2.6% After Insider Selling

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) shares traded down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $28.08 and last traded at $28.10. 10,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,369,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

Specifically, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWBI. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Smith & Wesson Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 383.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

