Smoothy Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Smoothy has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $488,603.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00046220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00107919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00169653 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,396.08 or 1.00357919 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

