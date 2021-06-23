Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,173,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,548 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Snap worth $165,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Shares of SNAP stock traded up $2.17 on Wednesday, hitting $65.10. The stock had a trading volume of 683,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,914,945. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.55 and a beta of 1.26. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $312,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,110,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,889,780.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 383,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $24,999,342.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,566,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,839,229,717.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,247,194 shares of company stock valued at $197,167,598 in the last three months.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

