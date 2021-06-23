Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 78.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,734 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.83.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $219.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.72. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $128.10 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $5,835,606.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $1,343,398.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,056,478.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,632 shares of company stock worth $16,943,066. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

