SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Hits $6.67 on Major Exchanges

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 31.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for $6.67 or 0.00019559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $173,556.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 29% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00047773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00109836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00160622 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,109.52 or 1.00013212 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002604 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 311,203 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

