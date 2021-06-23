Sologenic (SOLO) One Day Volume Tops $1.56 Million

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Sologenic has a total market cap of $227.39 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sologenic coin can currently be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00003470 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sologenic has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00046734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00111314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00170684 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,780.44 or 1.00035270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Sologenic Profile

Sologenic launched on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,330 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

