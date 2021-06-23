Souders Financial Advisors Acquires 2,412 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.4% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after acquiring an additional 151,491 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after acquiring an additional 605,137 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after acquiring an additional 208,903 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57,724 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $390.46. The company had a trading volume of 207,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,674. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $384.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $274.72 and a 52 week high of $391.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

