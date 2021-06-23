Souders Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 112,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 225,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,648,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $54.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,507. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $56.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.27.

