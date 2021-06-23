Souders Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth approximately $5,643,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,720,000 after acquiring an additional 77,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $369.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,329. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $379.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.47. The company has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

