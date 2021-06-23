Souders Financial Advisors Has $2.76 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Souders Financial Advisors cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.1% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.12. 132,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,458,200. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $200.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.05 and a 1 year high of $149.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.11.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

