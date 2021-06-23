Souders Financial Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Souders Financial Advisors decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,444 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Souders Financial Advisors owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,599. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.93. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $97.76 and a 52-week high of $144.39.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

