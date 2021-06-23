Souders Financial Advisors Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,478,000 after acquiring an additional 46,920 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after buying an additional 12,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,163,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,596,000 after buying an additional 308,787 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.67.

Shares of APD stock traded down $5.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.74. 29,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,728. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.