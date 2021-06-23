Souders Financial Advisors Purchases 2,972 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Exelon were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.11. 179,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,425,711. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.28. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

