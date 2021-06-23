Souders Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSC. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.25.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.84. 11,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $166.00 and a one year high of $295.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.27.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

