Souders Financial Advisors Takes $2.25 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Barclays PLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 432,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,757,000 after purchasing an additional 121,667 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,057,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,319,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YUM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.72.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.08. The stock had a trading volume of 22,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,749. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.75. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $122.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,687 shares of company stock worth $7,428,050. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

