Souders Financial Advisors Trims Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Souders Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for 1.6% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 22.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 58,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 42.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 97.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $54.79. 121,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,950,600. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.11. The company has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

