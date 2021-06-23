South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.83.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SJI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.
In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $63,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,779 shares in the company, valued at $618,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SJI opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.99.
South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 72.02%.
South Jersey Industries Company Profile
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
