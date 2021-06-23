Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will post ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.00) and the highest is ($0.05). Southwest Airlines reported earnings per share of ($2.67) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $4.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southwest Airlines.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE LUV traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,130,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,009,092. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.02.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
