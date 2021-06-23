Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will post ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.00) and the highest is ($0.05). Southwest Airlines reported earnings per share of ($2.67) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $4.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LUV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LUV traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,130,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,009,092. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.02.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

