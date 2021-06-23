SparkPoint Fuel Price Tops $0.0750 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 23rd. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $1,211.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0750 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00047773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00109836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00160622 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,109.52 or 1.00013212 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002604 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

