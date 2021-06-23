Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) PT Raised to C$7.75

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DALXF. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Spartan Delta from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

DALXF traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.42. 475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,861. Spartan Delta has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

