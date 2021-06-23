Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.97

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and traded as high as $4.42. Spartan Delta shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 475 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DALXF. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Spartan Delta from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

