SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC) Trading 0.1% Higher

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.80 and last traded at $30.77. 201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 258,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.76.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.53.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.