SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,114 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.69% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.88. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

