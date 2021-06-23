SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Stake Raised by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,694 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $20.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.