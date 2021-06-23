SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.59% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 813.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period.

SPYX opened at $104.77 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $105.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.53.

