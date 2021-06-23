SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Stock Position Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.62% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULST. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ULST opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $40.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.47.

