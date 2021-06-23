SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF comprises 1.0% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned 3.75% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XLSR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1,378.5% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period.

XLSR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.84. The company had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,003. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.48. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41.

