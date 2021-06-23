Spectiv Price Reaches $0.0001 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Spectiv coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Spectiv has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Spectiv has a total market cap of $30,342.61 and $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00053368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00019911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $205.21 or 0.00616218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00078445 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00039656 BTC.

About Spectiv

SIG is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Spectiv Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

