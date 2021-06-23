Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT) Director Purchases C$37,544.40 in Stock

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT) Director William Charles Stevens acquired 83,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$37,544.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 471,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$212,307.75.

Shares of EDT traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 166,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,858. Spectral Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.35 and a 12-month high of C$0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.11 million and a P/E ratio of -14.19.

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.75 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

