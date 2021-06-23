Spectrecoin Market Capitalization Hits $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00052727 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00033277 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.40 or 0.00194281 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00033149 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.