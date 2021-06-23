Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.
NYSE:SPB traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.10. 302,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,195. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $97.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.90.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,991,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,984,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,855,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,700,000 after buying an additional 164,296 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.
About Spectrum Brands
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.
