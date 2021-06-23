Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

NYSE:SPB traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.10. 302,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,195. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $97.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.90.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,991,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,984,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,855,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,700,000 after buying an additional 164,296 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

