Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Insider Sells $20,000.00 in Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) insider Francois Lebel sold 5,000 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 345,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Francois Lebel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Francois Lebel sold 1,125 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $3,723.75.

Shares of SPPI stock remained flat at $$3.93 during trading on Wednesday. 2,467,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,212. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.23. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $5.24.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. Analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,662.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

