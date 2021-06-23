Spiking (SPIKE) Market Cap Achieves $10.30 Million

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 67.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $10.30 million and approximately $88.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spiking has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Spiking coin can currently be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00053474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00019931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.80 or 0.00613845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00078423 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00039408 BTC.

Spiking is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

