Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Stake Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 31,481 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,720,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,413,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPR. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.28.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

