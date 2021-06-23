Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,690,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 58,348 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.47% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $71,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $54,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.15. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 172.21, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

