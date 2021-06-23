Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $135.62 and last traded at $136.44. Approximately 19,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,420,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.61.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.14.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 8,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $1,123,626.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,240 shares in the company, valued at $47,254,915.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 5,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $812,243.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,908,768.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,327 shares of company stock worth $5,678,379. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $514,722,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Splunk by 39.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $769,587,000 after buying an additional 1,614,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $192,341,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,530,000 after buying an additional 1,037,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Splunk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,323,356,000 after buying an additional 465,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

