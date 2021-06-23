Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.56. Square reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.10.

Shares of Square stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,133,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,393,943. Square has a 52-week low of $98.93 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The company has a market cap of $108.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $4,104,066.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,165,190.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $49,234,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,905,305.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,355,314 shares of company stock valued at $313,598,502. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

