Square (NYSE:SQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.10.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,131,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,394,008. The company has a market cap of $108.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.20, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Square has a twelve month low of $98.93 and a twelve month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,355,314 shares of company stock valued at $313,598,502. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,378,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Square by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

