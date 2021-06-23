srnArt Gallery Market Cap Hits $992,381.96 (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. srnArt Gallery has a market cap of $992,381.96 and $5,313.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded down 36.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00046833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00110820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00171195 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,399.68 or 0.99707619 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002655 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

srnArt Gallery Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as srnArt Gallery directly using US dollars.

