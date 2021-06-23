SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.10% of SS&C Technologies worth $17,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 476.8% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 101,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after buying an additional 83,593 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 83.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after buying an additional 89,348 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 826,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,725,000 after buying an additional 64,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,451,000 after buying an additional 57,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $72.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.45 and a 52-week high of $75.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.58.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

